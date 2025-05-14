V-Guard profit jumps 19% in Q4, announces dividend of ₹1.50 per share
Kochi-based consumer electronics company V-Guard on Wednesday announced a 19.6 per cent rise in its fourth quarter profit to ₹91 crore, compared to ₹76 crore in the same period last year.
The company's consolidated net revenue increased to ₹1,538 crore in the quarter, representing a growth of 14.5 per cent compared to the ₹1,342.77 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. The full-year revenue also grew by 14.8 per cent to ₹5,577.82 crore, helped by an increased demand for electronic goods.
"Business has delivered robust performance in the fourth quarter with good growth in both revenue and profitability. Gross margins further improved on a YoY basis," said V-Guard MD Mithun K Chittilappilly. The company also reported a gross margin of 35.5 per cent for the quarter.
The company's board recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 and decided to reappoint Mithun Chittilappilly as its managing director.
V-Guard expects improved performance and plans to launch new products in the next financial year. "Having ended the financial year on a positive note, we look forward to the upcoming financial year with optimism and some exciting product launches in the pipeline," Chittilappilly said.