Thrissur-based South Indian Bank on Thursday said that its net profit for the fourth quarter increased by 19 per cent to ₹342.19 crore, compared to ₹287.56 crore in the same period last year.

The company's shares declined by 2 per cent following the announcement of the results, but they ended 3.74 per cent higher at ₹27.75 towards the market close.

The company's net interest income declined by 0.73 per cent in the quarter to ₹868.32 crore, compared to ₹874.67 crore in the same period last year. The bank's earnings per share also decreased to ₹1.31 in the period, as against ₹1.35 in Q4 2024.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit margin increased to 11.62 per cent, a marginal increase compared to 10.97 per cent reported in the same quarter last year, according to the documents submitted to the stock exchange.

Meanwhile, the bank said that it recorded a net profit of ₹1,302.88 crore for FY 2025, and a net interest income of net interest income of ₹3,485.64 crore.

The company's operating profit saw a 57.61 per cent increase to ₹683.31 crore compared to ₹433.54 in the previous year. The banks' board recommended a 40 per cent dividend to its shareholders.

“While announcing the financial results, I am pleased to share that our strategy continues to centre around sustained profitability, superior asset quality, a resilient loan book, and a robust retail liability portfolio. We are sharpening our organisational structure and leveraging digital technology to effectively achieve our business objectives," said CEO P R Seshadri.

The bank saw a significant increase in its lending facilities for the financial year ended March 31. The company said that its gross advances increased by almost 9 per cent to ₹87,578.52 crore, compared to ₹80,426 crore in FY2024. Gross advances represent the total sum of all loans and credit facilities extended by a bank to its customers.

Retail deposits increased by 7 per cent to ₹1,04 lakh crore, while NRI deposits stood at ₹31,602.84 crore in 2025, representing an increase of 6.4 per cent. The bank's Current Account Savings Account (CASA) stood at ₹33,729.72 crore, a 3 per cent increase from ₹32,693 crore last year. Meanwhile, the CASA ratio declined to 31.37% in 2025.