Kochi: The recent tensions along the India-Pakistan border have underscored the growing importance of drones and the companies manufacturing them. A recent survey conducted by the Kerala Startup Mission, following a directive from the armed forces, revealed that 50 firms in Kerala are manufacturing drones, with 12 companies focused on defence-related applications.

In response to this growing sector, the Kerala government is planning to establish a dedicated industrial park for drone startups. The project will include private participation and corporate funding, along with the launch of a drone studio to showcase products developed by various firms.

Kerala-based companies are already producing drones for a wide range of purposes — from road surveys to wildlife monitoring. Some drones are used in agriculture, equipped with sensors to detect pests, spray pesticides, and apply fertilisers.

One such company, Fuselage Innovations, began by making agricultural drones—Fia and Niriksh—and later diversified into military drone technology, producing drones capable of detecting submarines and underwater mines by flying over the sea.

Similarly, firms like Irov and Versail manufacture underwater drones designed for deep-sea communication. Several startups in the state focus exclusively on defence technology, including Verdatum, Volador, Daytonex, AI Drone, Atwic, AI Ariel, and Astra-X. The state is also expecting central government projects aligned with national defence requirements.

Kerala’s First Drone Park

Kerala’s Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that the state’s first drone industrial park will be established in Kottarakkara.

“Land is currently being prepared for the park, a joint initiative by the Education Department and the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), with technical support from IIT Palakkad,” the minister said. He added that the park would offer a comprehensive ecosystem for drone technology, including testing facilities and innovation support.