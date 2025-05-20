Popular hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹85.54 crore for the fourth quarter, compared to ₹64.39 crore recorded in the previous quarter. However, the company had posted a net loss of ₹2.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

On an annual basis, the company reported a sharp increase in net profit to ₹5,407.89 crore for FY25, compared to ₹211.56 crore in the previous fiscal. The company attributed last year’s lower profit figures to a one-time loss of ₹49.55 crore due to the merger of Quality Care India Limited with Aster.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the financial Year 2024-25.

The hospital chain said that its diluted earnings per share stood at ₹1.58 in the fourth quarter compared to a loss per share of ₹0.48 in the same period last year. The EPS for the third quarter was ₹1.14.

The company also reported a rise in total income to ₹1,031.61 crore for the fourth quarter, up from ₹977.67 crore in the same period last year. For the full year ended March 31, 2025, total revenue stood at ₹4,286.69 crore, up from ₹3,723.75 crore in FY24.