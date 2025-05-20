Popular hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹85.54 crore for the fourth quarter, compared to ₹64.39 crore recorded in the previous quarter. However, the company had posted a net loss of ₹2.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

On an annual basis, the company reported a sharp increase in net profit to ₹5,407.89 crore for FY25, compared to ₹211.56 crore in the previous fiscal. The company attributed last year’s lower profit figures to a one-time loss of ₹49.55 crore due to the merger of Quality Care India Limited with Aster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the financial Year 2024-25.

The hospital chain said that its diluted earnings per share stood at ₹1.58 in the fourth quarter compared to a loss per share of ₹0.48 in the same period last year. The EPS for the third quarter was ₹1.14. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also reported a rise in total income to ₹1,031.61 crore for the fourth quarter, up from ₹977.67 crore in the same period last year. For the full year ended March 31, 2025, total revenue stood at ₹4,286.69 crore, up from ₹3,723.75 crore in FY24.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.