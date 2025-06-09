Muthoot Finance has entered the ₹1 lakh crore market capitalisation club, a landmark moment for a gold loan-focused NBFC in India. As of June 9, 2025, the Kochi-headquartered lender's market cap stood at approximately ₹1.01 lakh crore, following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to raise the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on small gold loans.

The RBI last week increased the LTV cap for gold loans up to ₹2.5 lakh from 75% to 85% (including interest), a move that immediately lifted sentiment for gold loan financiers. Muthoot Finance’s stock surged by 3.02% to an intraday high of ₹2,520 apiece on NSE, a new 52-week high. Shares of Manappuram Finance also rose 3.26% to ₹255, pushing its market capitalisation to ₹21,637.41 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strong Q4 and FY25 earnings back the rally
In Q4 FY25, Muthoot Finance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,444 crore, up 22% year-on-year. On a standalone basis, the company posted a 43% increase in profit, which rose to ₹1,508 crore from ₹1,056 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s total loan AUM also jumped to ₹1,08,648 crore, compared to ₹75,827 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full financial year, Muthoot clocked a net profit of ₹5,201 crore, up 28% from ₹4,050 crore in FY24. Quarterly income rose 43% to ₹4,888 crore from ₹3,418 crore a year earlier, while total loans under management rose by 37% to ₹1,22,181 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.