Muthoot Finance has entered the ₹1 lakh crore market capitalisation club, a landmark moment for a gold loan-focused NBFC in India. As of June 9, 2025, the Kochi-headquartered lender's market cap stood at approximately ₹1.01 lakh crore, following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to raise the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on small gold loans.



The RBI last week increased the LTV cap for gold loans up to ₹2.5 lakh from 75% to 85% (including interest), a move that immediately lifted sentiment for gold loan financiers. Muthoot Finance’s stock surged by 3.02% to an intraday high of ₹2,520 apiece on NSE, a new 52-week high. Shares of Manappuram Finance also rose 3.26% to ₹255, pushing its market capitalisation to ₹21,637.41 crore.

Strong Q4 and FY25 earnings back the rally

In Q4 FY25, Muthoot Finance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,444 crore, up 22% year-on-year. On a standalone basis, the company posted a 43% increase in profit, which rose to ₹1,508 crore from ₹1,056 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s total loan AUM also jumped to ₹1,08,648 crore, compared to ₹75,827 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full financial year, Muthoot clocked a net profit of ₹5,201 crore, up 28% from ₹4,050 crore in FY24. Quarterly income rose 43% to ₹4,888 crore from ₹3,418 crore a year earlier, while total loans under management rose by 37% to ₹1,22,181 crore.