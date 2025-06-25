Nilgiris: The tea industry across the country breathed a sigh of relief as the 'Trump-brokered' uneasy 'peace', led Iran and Israel to halt the conflict. The outbreak of hostilities had severely disrupted tea exports, particularly to Iran and other key West Asian markets, leading to significant financial strain across the tea industry. The friction also had a cascading effect on green leaf prices, hitting farmers hard.

India exports around 25–30 million kilograms of Orthodox tea to Iran annually. West Asian countries account for the consumption of approximately 90 million kilograms of Indian tea.

Both tea dust and tea leaf prices drop

The war in the region had stalled shipments, stranded consignments mid-transit, and created a climate of deep uncertainty over trade routes. The price of green tea leaves dropped by ₹2 to ₹4 per kilogram in the weekly market of Coonoor, which is the tea hub of the industry in Nilgiris. The price of 'made tea' also dropped by ₹10-20 in the South Indian auction centres. According to industry experts, the price may further register a dip in June.

Export slump strains tea farmers

The downturn began in April, following India–Pakistan border tensions, which affected demand from Pakistan, a major buyer of South Indian tea. Iran prefers the premium Orthodox tea, while in Pakistan, the demand is for stronger South Indian tea. The border friction between the two countries heightened at a time when the tea exports to Pakistan from India had been picking up gradually.

"The Indian tea sector is witnessing a significant 15–20% drop in green leaf prices, driven by disruptions in global trade routes and weakened export demand following the Israel-Iran conflict, " said Sreejith A K, National Vice President, Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association (CISTA). He told Onmanorama the unrest hit shipments to key markets like Iran, Russia, the UAE, UK, and US—major buyers of Indian tea. "Despite stable production and quality, the slowdown in exports has directly impacted farm gate prices", Sreejith said, adding that tea growers are now under severe financial strain, struggling to cover even basic input costs.

He urged the state and union governments to bring in urgent policy support and intervention to mitigate the impact on tea growers and protect their livelihoods from the broader consequences of adverse geopolitical developments. According to Shihab K K of MA Green Leaf, a supplier in Gudalur (Nilgiris), the price of made tea had dropped by ₹15–20 per kg, which was also reflected in the green leaf market in the region. "The price of tea dust at the auction centre at Coonoor, which was ₹120 / kg and above last month, came down to as low as ₹90 per kg last week", he pointed out.

The monthly price fixed by the Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation, popularly known as INDCOSERVE, was ₹17.50 per kilogram of green leaf for April, whereas it dropped to ₹14.50 this month. Going by the weekly auction trends of the Tea Board of India, the prices may go down further in June.