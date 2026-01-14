Kochi: The three-day international conference HyaCon 1.0, organised by the Future Kerala Mission of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi, concluded with a strong call for a comprehensive national policy to address the growing menace of water hyacinth, recommending the launch of a national mission titled ‘Bharatiya Jal Kumbhi Paryojana’.

Held at the JAIN University Kochi campus, HyaCon 1.0 brought together policymakers, scientists, diplomats, industry leaders, start-ups and community representatives to explore sustainable, technology-driven and livelihood-oriented solutions for managing the invasive aquatic weed.

The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian, who urged a shift in perception from treating water hyacinth as waste to recognising it as a valuable resource for water purification, value-added manufacturing and livelihood generation.

Offering international perspectives, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, shared Bangladesh’s successful community-led floating agriculture (Dhap) model, while Khathutshelo E. Thagwana, First Secretary (Political & Economic Relations) at the South African High Commission, highlighted the links between water hyacinth, pollution and climate stress, calling for cross-border collaboration.

Former minister Ramesh Chennithala, MLA and Hibi Eden, MP, highlighted the prolonged suffering of fishing and farming communities in regions such as Kuttanad, stressing the need for coordinated government action, public participation and livelihood-centric solutions, including the involvement of Kudumbashree.

Global case studies and design-led innovations were presented by Achenyo Idachaba Obaro (Founder, MitiMeth, Nigeria), Shruthi Prakash (Founder, Ombak Lifestyle) and representatives working in Kenya, Indonesia and India, demonstrating how water hyacinth can be converted into sustainable products and climate-positive livelihoods, particularly for women and youth.

Scientific and technology-driven interventions were outlined by Dr Deepayan Bhaumik (Newcastle University, UK), Utkarsh Lal (Indo-German collaborative project), Dr Rajeev K. Sukumaran (Chief Scientist, NIIST), Dr Sourav Kumar Pandey (CSIR-CSIO), and Dr Aviraj Datta (ICRISAT), focusing on AI-enabled monitoring, satellite imagery, drones, robotics and solar-powered harvesting solutions.

Industry-led and large-scale management approaches were presented by Rony Thomas of the Kelachandra Group, while grassroots initiatives from Jharkhand and Puducherry were shared by Alok Thomas (CEDAR) and Victor Raj (HOPE). Representatives from the Kerala Startup Mission, State Wetland Authority Kerala, Haritha Kerala Mission and Wetlands International South Asia underlined the importance of policy convergence and community ownership.

On the concluding day, the conference adopted a draft policy framework prepared by the Future Kerala Mission proposing the formation of a National Water Hyacinth Coordination Council under the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, integration with MGNREGS, and a waste-to-wealth model led by Kudumbashree and Haritha Kerala Mission.

The recommendations were formally handed over to Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, Ernakulam District Collector M Priyanka, and Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese. Addressing the valedictory session, Uma Thomas said water hyacinth should be viewed as a scientifically usable resource rather than merely an environmental threat.

Announcing immediate follow-up action, Ernakulam District Collector M Priyanka said a special district-level project would be launched to tackle water hyacinth, with JAIN University as the knowledge partner. Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese stressed the need for coordinated action by Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts to protect Vembanad Lake.

The concluding day also featured interventions by MV Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi), Dr N Anilkumar (Chairman, Kerala State Biodiversity Board), Prof A Biju Kumar (Vice-Chancellor, KUFOS), Dr John C Mathew (Vembanad–Kol Ramsar Site Manager), Dr Pawan K Dhar (CUSAT), Prof K G Padmakumar (IRCTBSF), along with Future Kerala Mission Chairman Prof Venu Rajamony, Scientific Advisor Prof G Nagendra Prabhu, JAIN University Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr J Letha, Director-New Initiatives Dr Tom Joseph and representatives of fisherfolk and farmers.

With strong national and international participation, HyaCon 1.0 marked a decisive step towards transforming water hyacinth from an ecological threat into an opportunity for environmental restoration, climate resilience and sustainable livelihood.