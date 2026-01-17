Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of ₹22.20 crore on IndiGo over the widespread flight disruptions witnessed last month, and issued strong warnings to the airline’s CEO Pieter Elbers and two other senior officials.

In addition, the regulator has instructed the carrier to submit a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore to ensure compliance with its directions and to facilitate long-term corrective measures.

In early December, IndiGo cancelled a large number of flights, stranding thousands of passengers nationwide, after the airline failed to adequately prepare for the implementation of revised pilot flight-duty-time limitations.

In response to the large-scale operational failures, the DGCA constituted a four-member committee, led by Joint Director General Sanjay K Brahmane, to conduct a detailed review of the factors that led to the disruptions.

The committee submitted its findings to the regulator on December 27, reported PTI.

Referring to the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu had earlier told the Rajya Sabha that the government would conduct an inquiry and take stringent action, calling the situation a serious matter and a warning example for the industry.