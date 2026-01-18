Long hours of riding motorcycles in New Delhi, coupled with heavy air pollution, made wearing helmets uncomfortable for three Kerala youths — Malappuram native Abdul Rahoof and Kozhikode natives Anees K P and Dr Jithin Lal V. Sweat and moisture trapped inside helmets often caused bad odour and hygiene concerns, sparking a simple idea: a helmet disinfecting service. The trio, then students at IIM Sirmaur, later turned the idea into Head Fresh, Kerala’s first dedicated helmet-disinfecting startup. Based on customer feedback, the venture has since expanded into a full-fledged helmet cleaning service.

Built around convenience, Head Fresh allows riders to drop off their helmets at kiosks near two-wheeler parking areas in shopping malls and collect them clean and fresh within 20–30 minutes. Launched in July 2025 with its first kiosk in the Focus Mall in Kozhikode, the startup has expanded to Kochi and Malappuram within seven months and now operates four outlets.

“We were interning at IndiGo in New Delhi in 2024 when we first noticed this issue. Riding with helmets there was really uncomfortable, and hygiene was a serious concern. That’s when the idea took shape,” says Rahoof. As part of his MBA, Dr Jithin, a dentist-turned-business student, also studied the feasibility of the concept as an academic project.

After graduation, the team researched available disinfection technologies. Rahoof’s friend Nabeel, a Malappuram native and also a dentist-turned-entrepreneur, joined the venture. Though similar kiosks were already in use in Taiwan, the founders partnered with a Hyderabad-based firm, Fresh Pod, which was developing the technology locally. This helped reduce costs and allowed extra customised machines later. The venture was bootstrapped, with the founders pooling their own funds.

However, disinfection alone did not meet customer expectations. “We handled the kiosks ourselves in the early days and collected feedback directly. That’s when we realised customers wanted visibly clean helmets, not just disinfected ones,” says Jithin.

After testing nearly 15 cleaning methods and products, the team developed a steam-based cleaning system that ensured hygiene without soaking the helmet or extending delivery time. “Water-based washing wasn’t an option as it needs at least a day to dry. Our USP is quick service without disrupting the rider’s plans,” he adds.

Head Fresh now offers two services: a premium package that includes steam-based cleaning and disinfection, and a basic package limited to disinfection. The premium service costs ₹139 per helmet, while the basic service is priced at ₹79. The process combines automated systems with manual handling for accuracy. The brand currently operates outlets at Lulu Mall in Kochi and Kozhikode, and Nesto Hypermarket in Tirur, Malappuram.

Bringing a medical perspective to the venture, Jithin has also consulted dermatologists to study the health impact of prolonged helmet use and safe cleaning practices. And the team continues research to improve the product and introduce upgrades.

Head Fresh has now secured investment to expand across South India, with product enhancements in the pipeline. Rahoof oversees strategy and expansion, Jithin manages product and operations, Nabeel handles daily operations, HR and customer relations, while Ramees leads marketing.

The founders also see themselves as serial entrepreneurs. “We don’t want to depend on a single idea forever. What if helmet cleaning becomes irrelevant in the future?” Jithin says. He is preparing to launch a digital startup focused on customer tracking systems, while Rahoof and Nabeel are planning a resort venture in Wayanad. Anees also runs a clothing brand.

“Since this was a first-of-its-kind startup, our families were initially worried. But we were confident about our decision,” Jithin adds.