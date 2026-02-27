Manmeet Dhody, Vice President of Engineering, Adobe, stressed two key aspects while presenting how the company built a platform using AI, which enables creating applications on top of it. "Building trust and being responsible were really important when we implemented the platform. Customers want accuracy; you can't go wrong. You have to work correctly 100 per cent every time. The moment you give a wrong answer, the customer loses trust. The engineering team works closely with customers," said Dhody at the sixth edition of ManoramaOnline Techspectations.

Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator is the platform layer for building and coordinating expert AI Agents, enabling them to perform complex decision-making and problem- solving tasks. It also powers Agents to understand context, retrieve precise information, plan multi-step actions, drive intelligent agility, refine responses, and automate key workflows, Dhody explained.

He also drew the attention of the audience towards data sovereignty. Photo: Manorama.

The orchestrator, which is the platform, uses conversational, reasoning, functional and extensible agents to cater to the needs of the enterprises.

He also drew the attention of the audience towards data sovereignty. "When we build apps on AI, enterprises insist that we operate only on their data, and we do not use external data. The enterprises are cautious about interacting with customers where answers are not based on their own data," said Dhody.

ADVERTISEMENT

By making use of multiple agents, the product achieves massive scale, creating high-performing experiences aligned with the brand. It will also provide data insights & audiences to enable data-driven decision making with next-level content & customer insights.