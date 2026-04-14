‘Lifed’, a wellness startup that impressed audiences with its strong performance on Manorama Online Elevate, a Manorama Online platform designed to help emerging entrepreneurs reach key growth milestones, is now drawing major offers, including from abroad.

The ‘Lifed’ team, which featured in the first episode of Season 2 of “Manorama Online Elevate – Dreams to Reality,” has secured an angel investment commitment of ₹20 lakh among the offers it received. Adding to its growing list of achievements, the team has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a London-based travel and medical tourism consultant. Just days earlier, ‘Lifed’ was also awarded an Innovation Grant by the Kerala Startup Mission.

Manorama Online Elevate is Malayalam’s first business pitch reality show. It offers entrepreneurs a unique platform to present their business ideas before an investor panel and gain access to both funding and mentorship support.

The Season 2 investor panel featured Navaz Meeran, Chairman of Group Meeran; Rahul Abraham Mammen, founder of Heal Group; Anne Sajeev, Director of Aroma Group of Companies; Alex K Babu, Chairman of Hedge Equities; and Dr Tom M Joseph, Director of New Initiatives at Jain University. The video of the Lifed team pitching its business idea before the panel can be watched below.

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The idea, the vision and the founders behind ‘Lifed’

In the post-COVID era, many of us aspire to adopt healthier habits in our daily lives. But is the absence of disease alone the true marker of good health? New studies suggest otherwise. It is in this context that the concept of ‘well-being’ has emerged as a global trend.

Well-being is defined not only by reducing the risk of illness through small lifestyle changes, but also by enabling a more balanced and joyful way of living. Practices such as yoga and Kalaripayattu, which are widely practised in our region, are examples of this approach. The Kerala-based startup ‘Lifed’ is gaining attention for bringing such wellness services together under a single platform.

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The idea took shape during the medical studies of Sourav and Harinekhshana at JIPMER, Puducherry. “Instead of focusing solely on treating diseases after they occur, why not prevent them through better health habits?,” they asked themselves. Drawing on their experience in the medical field, they set out to study the market.

What they discovered was striking. In the post-COVID period, nearly 250 crore people globally searched for various wellness programs. However, around 90 per cent of them did not achieve the expected results. They realised that the core issue in this vast, high-potential sector was the fragmentation of services, with wellness offerings scattered across multiple platforms.

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In line with this vision, ‘Lifed’ aims to bring together various services in the wellness sector into a unified ecosystem. Through its digital platform and app, users can book data-driven curated wellness, functional movement and recovery programmes from different parts of the world. In addition, the platform offers training to help individuals integrate these well-being practices into their daily lives. Wellness service providers, including centres, individuals and organisers, also have the opportunity to list their offerings on the platform.

Investor panel members of Manorama Online Elevate Season 2: Alex K Babu, Chairman of Hedge Equities, Navaz Meeran, Chairman of Group Meeran; Anne Sajeev, Director of Aroma Group of Companies; Rahul Abraham Mammen, founder of Heal Group; and Dr Tom M Joseph, Director of New Initiatives at Jain University. Photo: Manorama

At present, ‘Lifed’ offers as many as 50 curated well-being programmes. The platform has recently begun accepting bookings through its website and within a short span of time, around 50 users have already enrolled in various programmes. For participants, the platform collects well-being data and generates detailed insight reports, assessing their concerns and highlighting areas that need attention for improvement.

According to Harinekhshana, co-founder and Chief Programme Officer of ‘Lifed’, the company aims to evolve into the world’s first AI-powered well-being platform in the near future.