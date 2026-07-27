Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday inaugurated Deeksharambh 2026, the academic year commencement programme at JAIN (Deemed-to-be) University, and launched the ‘Institute for Social Innovation’ (ISI) and the ‘Study in Kerala’ initiatives of JAIN University, Kochi.

Speaking at the event, Satheesan said that Kerala must emerge as a global destination for higher education by creating world-class academic opportunities that prepare young people for the future while addressing the issue of brain drain.

Emphasising that education must evolve with rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and scientific research, the Chief Minister said universities should continuously update their curricula and introduce programmes that meet emerging societal and industry needs. He urged students to embrace lifelong learning and innovation, adding that Kerala should become a preferred destination for students from across India and abroad.

"The Government is committed to creating an ecosystem that enables young people to study, innovate, work and build their future in Kerala," he said.

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The Institute for Social Innovation will function as a centre for research, policy and practice in social innovation, focusing on social impact assessment, sustainable financing, evidence-based policymaking and scalable solutions to address societal challenges. The Study in Kerala initiative seeks to position Kerala as a national and global higher education destination by leveraging the state's strengths in academic excellence, healthcare, digital readiness and quality of life.

The initiative aims to attract students from India and overseas while promoting research, innovation, industry-academia collaboration and talent retention. Ernakulam District Collector Priyanka G, IAS, who spoke on the occasion, urged students to embrace Artificial Intelligence to solve real-world challenges and use their knowledge with "moral ambition" to create a positive impact on society.

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Tom M Joseph, Director – New Initiatives, JAIN (Deemed-to-be) University, said the two initiatives reflect the university's commitment to combining education, research and innovation to address societal challenges while supporting Kerala's aspiration to become a global knowledge hub.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman and Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be) University; Dr Easwaran Iyer, Advisor, Jain (Deemed-to-be) University; Prof Venu Rajamony, Chairman, Future Kerala Mission; and Dr J Letha, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be) University also addressed the meeting. The event was attended by over 6,000 people, including students and their parents.