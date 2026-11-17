Poultry feed prices are soaring as the cost of raw materials continues to rise sharply. Poultry farmers allege that the increased use of agricultural produce such as maize, bajra and wheat, which are key ingredients in poultry feed, for E20 ethanol production has caused a shortage in the market and driven up prices.

Large companies are procuring these crops through agricultural societies under long-term contracts, farmers say. Until five months ago, a 50-kg bag of pre-starter poultry feed cost around ₹1,850. The price has now surged to ₹2,750, a 49% jump. Starter feed costs ₹2,715 per bag, while finisher feed is priced at ₹2,680.

Several poultry farms have stopped bringing in new chicks in view of the steep rise in feed prices. Chicken sales have also declined over the past month due to various factors. Apart from higher feed costs, taxes such as labour cess and one-time tax have added to the financial burden on farmers.

A P Khader Ali Vattallur, state general secretary of the Kerala Poultry Farmers Association, has called for a review of the E20 policy, alleging that it is pushing farmers into a crisis. He also urged the government to take steps to regulate poultry feed prices.