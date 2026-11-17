Gold prices in Kerala have slipped below the ₹1 lakh mark for the second time this year, with the price of a sovereign (8 grams) falling by ₹560 to ₹99,760 on Tuesday. The price of a gram also declined by ₹70 to ₹12,470.

This is the first time in more than seven months that gold prices have fallen below ₹1 lakh in the state. The last time the sovereign rate dipped below the milestone was on March 23, when it touched ₹99,480. Gold prices had first crossed the ₹1 lakh mark on December 25 last year.

The decline in Kerala followed a similar trend in international markets, where bullion prices came under pressure from a strengthening US dollar and growing expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

The prospect of higher US interest rates has weighed on gold, as the precious metal becomes less attractive to investors when interest-bearing assets offer better returns. A stronger dollar has added to the pressure. The US currency climbed to a fresh 19-month high on Tuesday, making dollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

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Higher import costs and subdued demand have added to the downward pressure on gold prices. Gold prices in Kerala closely track international market movements, with changes in global rates reflected in domestic prices. The price of 18-carat gold fell by ₹60 and stood at ₹10,205 per gram, while silver was quoted at ₹190 per gram, according to the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association, which announces the daily bullion rates in the state.