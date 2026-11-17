The simmering differences within the Tata Group have come into sharper focus, with Jimmy N Tata, younger half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, accusing Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata of attempting to consolidate family control over the charitable institutions and, through them, Tata Sons. Jimmy has also backed the listing of the conglomerate's holding company, putting him at odds with Noel, who has resisted a public float.

Jimmy's intervention comes amid an intensifying dispute over the governance of Tata Trusts, which collectively hold about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, and the future ownership and management of the $277 billion group. The disagreements centre on three key issues: the proposed listing of Tata Sons, the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as its chairman and the composition and functioning of the charitable trusts.

In a documented conversation with a fellow Tata Trusts trustee, subsequently shared with other trustees, Jimmy alleged that Noel was inducting multiple members of his family into the trusts, contrary to the intentions of their founders, PTI reported. He described the developments as a potential "back-door takeover" of Tata Sons through the charitable institutions.

Jimmy, now 85, argued that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, which together hold 51.54 per cent of Tata Sons, were established for public charitable purposes and should not function as private family vehicles. Their founders, who had no children, had bequeathed their wealth and properties to establish institutions for public benefit, including poverty alleviation and the preservation of Indian culture, he said.

"What has transpired in recent times is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trusts Chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlers' intention," he said.

"It is entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts' significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever."

He also questioned amendments to the Tata Sons Articles of Association around 2013-14, alleging that they gave the Tata Trusts chairman excessive veto powers and the authority to nominate directors, undermining collective decision-making.

Jimmy has also backed Chandrasekaran's continuation as Tata Sons executive chairman, criticising Noel for opposing his proposed third term despite what he described as overwhelming support from the company's board and the trusts. He cited a 4-1 majority on the Tata Sons board and a unanimous resolution passed by Tata Trusts in favour of Chandrasekaran.

The differences over leadership have added to the tensions between Noel and other senior trustees. Noel and trustee Darius Khambata have opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five-year term, while Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have backed the Tata Sons board's decision and argued that the company must comply with regulatory requirements.

The listing of Tata Sons has emerged as another major flashpoint. Noel has defended keeping the holding company privately held, arguing that a public listing could shift the group's focus towards profits and undermine its distinctive governance structure and philanthropic objectives.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with the listing requirement applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

In a letter dated Monday, a Deputy General Manager in the RBI's Department of Regulation advised Tata Sons to comply with all applicable regulations and directions, "including the requirement of listing by your company". The communication was in response to a letter sent by Tata Sons on October 6. The RBI also indicated that the company's query appeared to be related to discussions on listing at its board meeting.

The latest communication follows the RBI's September 11, 2026, rejection of Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a core investment company. Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022, triggering a three-year listing requirement that expired in September 2025. The central bank has retained the company within the upper-layer regulatory framework.

The issue has also brought Tata Sons' second-largest shareholder, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, into the debate. Holding an 18.37 per cent stake, the group has backed a public listing to unlock the value of its investment and improve liquidity to address its debt.

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Jimmy, too, has urged the RBI to enforce the listing requirement, warning against any attempt to restructure Tata Sons into smaller entities to avoid regulatory thresholds. He cited the public listing of Tata Consultancy Services under Ratan Tata as an example of the benefits of opening a major Tata company to public investors.

The latest developments have revived memories of the bitter 2016 removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman. Mistry's ouster triggered a prolonged legal battle between the Tata Group and companies backed by the Mistry family, which held an 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons. The Supreme Court upheld his removal in March 2021.

With disagreements over the trusts' governance, Chandrasekaran's future and the listing of Tata Sons now playing out simultaneously, the divisions within the group's leadership have become increasingly visible.