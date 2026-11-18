Nvidia has ruled out bringing back co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, despite growing calls for his reinstatement, as the chipmaker faces mounting scrutiny over his personal relationships, national security concerns and its business ties to China.

Huang said on Tuesday that he would be "honoured" to return if the company's board decided it was in the best interests of shareholders and employees. In his first public statement since stepping down last week, he acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and creating problems for the board, adding that he was committed to cooperating with its independent investigation.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," he said.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

However, Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones told investors on Tuesday that the company would not rehire Huang. The board has appointed executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a successor and is considering both internal and external candidates. Jones said the company wanted to appoint a permanent CEO as soon as possible but would not rush the process.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's finance chief and interim CEO, joined Jones and senior executive Ian Buck on the investor call. She said the leadership team was working effectively following Huang's departure and that the company had received strong support from key partners, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which manufactures its chips.

The developments came as the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Nvidia over whether its disclosures had misled investors. The full scope of the probe was not immediately clear. Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the SEC declined to comment.

Huang resigned last Thursday following revelations about extramarital relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two with Nvidia employees. US intelligence agencies are investigating the extent of Alice Huang's alleged links to China's Ministry of State Security and whether she passed information to Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. China has rejected allegations of an espionage operation targeting Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang is a former senior executive and controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, which is under investigation over the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China and alleged export-control violations. The company has denied wrongdoing.

The controversy has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's links with China and its role in US national security. The company's board on Tuesday set up a committee to oversee national security and export controls, chaired by director and former Goldman Sachs vice-chair Suzanne Nora Johnson. This was its first major governance move since Huang's departure.

The Trump administration has also announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips, while US lawmakers are preparing to question Huang about his relationships and interactions in Washington. Huang, an ally of US President Donald Trump, had advocated allowing greater chip exports to China.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Huang's daughter Madison, a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, was closely involved in shaping the company's public defence of its ties to Megaspeed. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The leadership crisis comes at a critical time for Nvidia, which has been central to the global AI boom. Huang's departure ends three decades of founder-led control over the company's chip roadmap, customer relationships and dealings with Washington.

Shares lose 30% of market value

Nvidia shares have lost about $2 trillion, or 30%, of their market value from their October peak, falling behind Apple and Microsoft. The stock was already under pressure amid concerns about a possible slowdown in AI data-centre investments, mounting debt and the sustainability of spending in the sector. The scandal added to investor uncertainty. However, the company forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, sending its shares up nearly 4% in extended trading on Tuesday.

Nvidia expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, compared with analysts' average estimate of $125.25 billion, according to LSEG data. The forecast assumes no data-centre chip sales to China. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 71% and 72%.

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Third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $115.84 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $109.11 billion. Adjusted gross margin rose to 74.9% from 73.5% a year earlier, also exceeding expectations. Nvidia has beaten Wall Street's revenue estimates for 17 consecutive quarters.

The results also offered an early indication of demand for Vera Rubin, Nvidia's latest generation of AI processors and successor to Grace Blackwell. The company said the new chips were off to a strong start.

Meanwhile, interim CEO Kress said Nvidia had made no changes to its commitments to specialised AI cloud providers, despite conditions attached to its investments. Her comments helped lift shares of companies including CoreWeave, Nebius, IREN and Applied Digital.

The board's search for a successor is being complicated by the campaign calling for Huang's return. Amazon Executive Chair Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday that Nvidia should look within the company for its next leader, arguing that the business was too complex for an outsider to take charge.

(With Reuters inputs.)