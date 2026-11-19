Anthropic's market value hit as high as $2.1 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, soaring past SpaceX's massive June launch as investors rushed to buy shares of the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company.

The stock opened at $111.5, 34 per cent higher than the IPO price of $83. It was last trading at $95.91.

The stellar debut caps a turbulent week for the AI sector marked by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit and shifts Wall Street's spotlight on to its rival OpenAI as the industry's next major public listing.

Strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to a sector where euphoria has somewhat cooled in recent weeks.

"I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI. Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies," Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said before the Anthropic debut.

AI technology has boosted economic growth, sparked doomsday warnings and arguably helped usher in a data-centre-sceptic Democratic tsunami in the US midterm elections.

Investors who once embraced the boom have turned sceptical in recent weeks over concerns that the enormous spending needed to build out the sector and the mounting debt loads may not be justified by the eventual returns.

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Anthropic, too, has signaled it may tap debt markets. "At some point in the future we're hoping to be investment grade, and debt is an instrument that we have available to us, and we'd like to use at some point in the future," CEO Dario Amodei told CNBC in an interview.

An industry benchmark

As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is poised to become the sector's benchmark, with OpenAI reportedly eyeing a 2027 listing.

Anthropic sold 980 million shares at $83 each, pricing the IPO above its initial range of $70 to $78 set when it launched the road show. Its IPO proceeds could climb to as much as $93.5 billion if underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares.

Currently, the figure sits at over $107 billion, including the additional $26 billion raised through a private placement. AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet's Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC were the investors in the private placement.

"Some of the demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain," IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer said.

London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive demand from index-tracking funds will account for purchase of up to 30 per cent of Anthropic's shares offered by the end of the year.

Anthropic also joins the trillion-dollar club stacked with behemoths such as Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia.

The blockbuster deal is going to earn the underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, a $550 million fee, a regulatory filing showed.

Big payday for co-founders

Although shares can be volatile in the days following a listing, Anthropic's IPO is set to create thousands of paper millionaires and a handful of billionaires.

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Based on the IPO price, CEO Amodei and his six co-founders, who together own about 10 per cent of the company, had stakes valued at nearly $150 billion combined, according to a Reuters calculation based on details in the filing.

More broadly, the listing is expected to create a wave of new wealth across the AI sector, rewarding everyone from early researchers and engineers to administrative staff.