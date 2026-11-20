New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a major overhaul of provident fund withdrawal rules, allowing retiring members to receive their savings in regular instalments instead of withdrawing the entire corpus at once. The new Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) will enable members to use their PF savings as a regular source of income after retirement.

At the same time, the EPFO has reduced the minimum balance that must be retained in PF accounts from 25% to 10%, effectively raising the withdrawal limit for eligible members below 55 years of age to 90% from the earlier 75%. It has also reduced the waiting period for final PF settlement following unemployment from 12 months to two months.

The decisions were taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

How will the Systematic Withdrawal Plan work?

Under the proposed SWP, retiring members will no longer have to withdraw their entire PF savings in one go. Instead, they can receive periodic payouts while the remaining corpus continues to earn interest at the prevailing EPF rate, currently 8.25%.

Members will have three withdrawal options:

Withdraw the entire eligible corpus through periodic instalments.

Take a portion of the corpus as a lump sum and receive the remaining amount through periodic payouts.

Withdraw only the interest earned while retaining the principal amount.

Members can choose to receive payments monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, allowing them to plan their post-retirement income according to their financial needs. The facility will be entirely voluntary. It is aimed at providing retirees with a regular income stream, supplementing their pension benefits while allowing the remaining savings to continue generating returns.

The plan will also allow members to discontinue systematic withdrawals and claim the remaining corpus as a lump sum, subject to the applicable provisions. Around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years with provident fund accumulations exceeding ₹5 lakh are expected to be the primary beneficiaries during the initial phase, the Labour Ministry said.

In the event of a member's death during the payout period, nominees or dependants can either withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.

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90% PF withdrawal, shorter waiting period

In another major relaxation, the EPFO has reduced the minimum balance that members must retain in their PF accounts from 25% to 10%. This effectively raises the permissible withdrawal limit to 90% for eligible members below 55 years, compared with 75% earlier.

The change is expected to provide greater access to accumulated savings while ensuring that a minimum portion remains invested for long-term financial security. The waiting period for final PF settlement following unemployment has also been reduced from 12 months to two months. This will allow members who lose their jobs to access their accumulated savings sooner.

The board also approved UAN-linked mechanisms for voluntary contributions and third-party micro-contributions, including customer tips, independent of conventional employer payroll systems. Necessary amendments to the EPF scheme will be notified after approval from the Ministry, while a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act is being taken up with the Finance Ministry.

The Central Board of Trustees also approved amendments to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 2026, to resolve pending legacy exemption cases and address difficulties faced by establishments during the transition to the new framework.

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Eligible establishments will get a six-month window to renew expired exemptions, along with relief from contributions, interest and penal damages for verified transitional periods, subject to conditions.

The relief will apply to establishments that maintained continuous group insurance coverage offering benefits equal to or better than the statutory EDLI scheme and settled eligible insurance claims.

The board also gave in-principle approval for EPFO to invest up to 3% of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), within the existing overall investment ceiling. Initially, such investments will be routed through government-backed entities.

It reviewed proposals for 27 establishments to surrender their EPF exemptions and four establishments to have their exemptions cancelled. The move will transfer provident fund accumulations of around ₹5,996 crore, covering 1,44,437 members, to EPFO's direct administration.

The board was also apprised of the progress of EPFO's Centralised IT Enabled System (CITES) 2.0, following which automatic claim processing increased to 71% from 39%. The overall claim rejection rate declined to 7.82% from 23%, while average claim settlement time fell to 2.57 days from 11.15 days, the ministry said.

The CBT also approved EPFO's revised budget estimates for 2026-27 and budget estimates for 2027-28 under the EPF, Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and EDLI schemes.