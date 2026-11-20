Gold prices in Keralam witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, aligning with a major slump across international markets. In Keralam, the local market reflected this global downturn instantly. The price per gram dropped by ₹470 to stand at ₹11,510. Consequently, the price for a sovereign (8 grams) plummeted by ₹3,760 to ₹92,080. Lower purity variants also saw notable price cuts. The price of 18-karat gold fell by ₹385 to ₹9,420 per gram, while 14-karat gold slid by ₹300 to ₹7,375 per gram. The newly popular 9-karat gold option dropped by ₹190, making it available at ₹4,760 per gram.

Global bullion rates fell by over $200 to reach $3,517 per ounce, marking a 14-month low. This follows a record high recorded earlier this year when prices climbed above $5,600 in January.

Silver rates have similarly taken a major hit. International silver prices crashed by 7.17% to $41.94 per ounce, driven by global market weakness and fears of weakening industrial demand. Following this trend, silver prices in Keralam dropped by ₹5 to settle at ₹175 per gram.

In the domestic market, gold prices have plunged by 25% so far in 2026, making this the steepest annual correction since 1980. While gold routinely experiences annual fluctuations of 10% to 15%, a drop exceeding 20% within a single year remains rare.

The primary catalyst for the price crash lies in global inflationary pressures and central bank policies. The US Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target sits at 2%. However, the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US caused crude oil prices to surge, throwing inflation forecasts off course worldwide.

Market analysts anticipate global gold prices could breach the $3,500 support level, which would push sovereign gold prices in Keralam below ₹90,000.

Despite the significant price drop, local jewellers report a divided consumer response across Keralam. While footfall has increased as bargain hunters move in, a significant segment of buyers remains on the sidelines, anticipating further price corrections.