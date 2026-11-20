Kochi: Engineering students in Keralam will get an opportunity to work on industry-relevant artificial intelligence projects and gain hands-on experience in emerging technologies with the launch of a new research facility at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE), Kothamangalam.

Established in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Centre of Excellence is the first of its kind set up by an IT major in Kerala. The centre is expected to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by involving students and faculty members in research, workshops and technology projects.

The collaboration will also allow students to work on industry-relevant problem statements with inputs from TCS subject-matter experts. Faculty members will have opportunities to enhance their technological skills through workshops and knowledge-sharing programmes.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr K M Suceendran, Head of the TCS Academic Alliances Group. Speaking at the function, he stressed the need for trust in artificial intelligence applications and pointed to the growing capabilities of autonomous coding systems.

While AI is increasingly becoming capable of figuring out how to solve a problem, the decision on why it needs to be solved and what the intended outcome should be will remain a human responsibility, he observed.

Arun Narayan, Head of the TCS Kochi Delivery Centre, said the partnership would help students supplement their academic knowledge with practical experience and industry exposure.

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College principal Dr Bos Mathew Jos said the centre would complement MACE’s autonomous curriculum, which gives considerable importance to project-based and experiential learning.

Dr Winny Varghese, Secretary of the M A College Association, said the selection of MACE for the state's first TCS AIoT Centre of Excellence reflected the institution's academic standing. The facility would open up opportunities for students and faculty members to explore emerging technologies and pursue research in AIoT, he added.

Vinod Nair, Global Delivery Head of the TCS Industrial Engineering and Automation division, and Rajashree R, Head of HR at TCS Kochi, also addressed the gathering.

An MoU formalising the academic and technological collaboration was signed by Suceendran and Principal Bos Mathew Jos.

Dr Jisha P Abraham, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, welcomed the gathering, while Prof Ani Sunny proposed the vote of thanks.