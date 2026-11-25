Manorama Online has successfully completed the final phase of its digital transformation initiative in partnership with Google. The multi-stage project focused on strengthening local language journalism, accelerating digital subscription growth, and optimising e-commerce offerings.

In Keralam's fiercely competitive digital news landscape, the initiative has helped the platform deepen reader engagement, deploy digital products faster, and establish sustainable revenue models beyond reliance on traditional advertising.

Bringing local stories closer: stronger engagement with hyperlocal journalism

Bringing local stories closer

As part of the project, Manorama Online completely revamped 'Chuttuvattam', its dedicated district-level local news platform. With an intuitive user interface and streamlined navigation, the redesigned hub lets readers seamlessly access community news, obituaries and lottery results.

The upgrade yielded immediate results, driving a 37% year-on-year increase in active users and a 42% rise in overall page views for 'Chuttuvattam'. Active users reading obituary listings surged by 47%, with page views up by 34%.

Stronger subscriptions, bigger digital impact

Stronger subscriptions, bigger digital impact

To boost subscription conversion, Manorama Online streamlined the purchase workflow for its premium content offerings, making plan features and subscriber benefits clearer and easier to navigate. This overhaul delivered strong business outcomes: premium subscriptions surged 120% year over year, while subscription revenues jumped 107%. Additionally, the platform successfully reduced subscriber churn by 26.5% over a five-month period in 2026.

Unified digital commerce platform drives magazine sales

The transformation also brought print subscriptions, e-papers, digital magazines and related publications into a unified digital commerce platform, replacing previously fragmented purchase portals. The consolidated shopfront drastically simplified product discovery and checkout.

Within four months of launch, print magazine subscription revenues grew by 29%, driven by titles such as The Week, Vanitha, Balarama, Sampadyam, Arogyam, Magic Pot, National Geographic Kids, Kalikkudukka, Manorama Weekly, Thozhilveethi, Veedu, Karshakasree, Tell Me Why, Bhashaposhini, and Fasttrack.