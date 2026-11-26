New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is planning a comprehensive overhaul of vehicle insurance rules to curb the number of uninsured vehicles on roads and ensure wider insurance coverage.

Among the proposals being considered are single-premium insurance policies valid for four years for cars and six years for two-wheelers. The ministry is also preparing to revise the base insurance rates across vehicle categories, including electric vehicles.

Under the proposed changes, the existing three-year third-party insurance cover for new cars would be extended to four years. Vehicle owners would also be able to purchase insurance for multiple years at a time instead of renewing their policies annually.

The Centre is also preparing to expand the 'No Insurance, No Fuel' scheme, currently being implemented in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to other states.

The scheme will be enforced by installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations to check in real time whether vehicles have valid insurance coverage.

Currently, only around 81 per cent of vehicles on Indian roads, or approximately 25 crore vehicles, have valid insurance. Nearly 12 per cent of cars, 20 per cent of two-wheelers and 43 per cent of three-wheelers are reportedly being driven without insurance.

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Traffic violations may push up premiums

The ministry is also considering linking insurance premiums to traffic violations recorded against vehicle owners during the previous year.

Under the proposed system, vehicle owners may have to clear outstanding traffic fines along with their insurance premiums to renew their policies.

Those who repeatedly violate traffic rules or accumulate multiple traffic challans could face higher insurance premiums.