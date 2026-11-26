Personal Loans are popular because they come with no end-use restrictions. They are also incredibly easy to obtain, in that you can apply for Personal Loans online and offline and get swift disbursement of the loan amount. However, to sanction your loan, lenders require you to provide some basic documents, which they verify before approving your loan request. Let’s find out what these documents are and why lenders insist on them.

Detailed checklist of documents required for personal loans

Whether you apply for Personal Loans online or offline, lenders require you to provide some basic documents. You typically need to provide your identity, address, and income proof documents based on your employment status. The following is a list of accepted documents:

Loan application form

You must obtain and fill out the Personal Loan application form, which allows the lender to learn about you. You can obtain the application form from your chosen lender’s branch by visiting them personally. Alternatively, you can apply for an instant Personal Loan online through the lender’s website or mobile app, where you can submit your loan application digitally.

2 recent photographs

Your Personal Loan application form typically comprises a section where you need to affix your recent passport-size, coloured photograph. You may also need to provide an additional photograph for the lender to keep in your loan file, so it’s best to have a few handy while applying for the loan.

Identity Proof Documents

Documents that comprise details such as your name, date of birth, and photograph are typically accepted as valid identity proof documents. Most lenders’ list of officially acceptable or valid identity proof documents includes:

Aadhaar Card

Passport

PAN Card

Voter's ID

Driver's License

Employee ID Card

Defence/Paramilitary ID

Pensioner’s Card

NREGA Job Card, etc.

Address Proof Documents

Lenders need to be able to contact you and send you written communication pertaining to your loan, which is why they insist on your temporary and permanent address proof documents with your Personal Loan application. Most Indian lenders typically accept these documents as address proof:

Aadhaar showing your current/permanent address

Passport

Driver's License

Latest Utility Bills (electricity, water, gas, or telephone)

Recent Rental Agreement

Bank Statement or Passbook with your current/permanent address

Ration Card

Property Tax Receipt

Property Allotment Letter issued by the government

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Most lenders in India accept Aadhaar as the single acceptable identity and address proof document.

Income proof documents

Lenders need to assess your repayment capacity, for which they need your income proof documents. Based on whether you are a salaried professional, a self-employed individual, an entrepreneur, or a freelancer/gig-worker, you must provide one or more of these documents, as requested by your lender.

Besides submitting these documents, online Personal Loan applicants must also be present for a video KYC call with a lender’s representative. If all your documents are in order, the lender will approve your loan application and disburse your instant Personal Loan within 4-48 hours.

Why lenders insist on documents when you apply for personal loans

The following are the reasons why lenders require your documents with your offline or online Personal Loan applications:

To verify your repayment capacity through your employment and income records.

To assess your financial stability and creditworthiness before sanctioning the loan.

To minimise/reduce their own risk of sanctioning funds to fraudulent borrowers.

To ensure compliance with RBI’s mandated regulatory and risk‑management requirements.

To structure your loan terms fairly, based on your verified borrower profile.

Final note

Since Personal Loans are typically unsecured or collateral-free, lenders take measures to mitigate their own risk of lending. While they may provide an exhaustive list of accepted documents, you need to provide only one of your ID and address proof documents, with Aadhaar being the most widely accepted document. However, you may be required to provide all the listed income proof documents for lenders to assess and approve your Personal Loan application.