Washington: The United States has proposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, with the rate set to drop to 17 per cent if the two countries finalise a bilateral trade agreement. The proposed rate would give India a slight competitive advantage over several Asian rivals.

The proposals, unveiled by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday, follow investigations into 16 economies over alleged structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

The US has proposed two tariff rates for 14 of these economies: a higher rate under its Section 301 investigation and a lower rate applicable if they reach trade agreements with Washington. The USTR has not yet made determinations on Mexico and Norway.

Under the proposed deal rates, Indian goods would face a 17 per cent tariff, one percentage point lower than the 18 per cent proposed for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Vietnam and China would face 20 per cent tariffs.

The European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland have been assigned a 15 per cent rate, inclusive of standard import duties.

India has been seeking a tariff advantage over its Asian competitors in ongoing trade negotiations with the US. Washington's proposal addresses this demand to some extent, though it remains unclear whether the one percentage point differential would be sufficient to meet India's expectations.

The proposed rates, which mostly range between 15 and 20 per cent, would not necessarily be added to existing duties, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC's Squawk Box.

"In effect, it'll look more like a top-up. When it all nets out, it really will just top up a few percentage points," Greer said.

The USTR has scheduled public hearings on the proposals for January 25 and invited written submissions from interested parties by January 5. These are among the final regulatory steps before the tariffs can take effect.

Greer said the proposed measures were unlikely to come into force for at least a couple of months.

"We've talked to our trading partners about this. They know what we're proposing. I think a lot of this is baked in, and I don't think any of these would actually take effect earlier than a couple of months from now," he said.

The investigation focuses on what Washington describes as structural overcapacity, or excess industrial production often supported by government subsidies. According to the USTR, such practices allow countries to export goods at lower prices, undercutting American manufacturers.

"For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labour suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market-distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favour while eroding America's manufacturing base," Greer said.

In its report on India's manufacturing policies, the USTR said the country generated trade surpluses in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel and information and communication technology (ICT) goods, indicating US dependence on Indian manufacturing in certain key areas.

However, the US assessment has drawn criticism. Abhik Sengupta, a Task Force Observer on the Committee on Strategic Trade and Market Access at the Helsinki Geoeconomics Society, argued that Washington was applying a diagnosis suited to a different economic model.

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"India consumes most of what it produces and buys more goods from the world than it sells, so it is not exporting a domestic glut," he said.

Sengupta said India's dependence on Chinese inputs reflected gaps in its industrial base rather than excess production.

"Penalising India for closing those gaps risks pushing supply chains back toward the very economies Washington is most concerned about," he added.

The USTR had been examining the industrial policies of 16 economies for several months. The investigation began last March after the US Supreme Court struck down the broad tariffs imposed by the Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Following the ruling, the USTR launched two investigations under Section 301. One covers 60 jurisdictions, representing around 100 countries, over alleged violations of export regulations on forced labour. The other targets 16 economies over policies allegedly encouraging excess manufacturing capacity.

India and the US are currently negotiating an interim bilateral trade agreement. A framework finalised in February was sent back for further discussions after the Supreme Court struck down the IEEPA-based tariffs imposed by the Trump administration last year.

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India has been seeking lower tariffs on its exports to the US than those imposed on competing economies such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia.