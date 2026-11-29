India’s imports of Russian crude oil fell sharply in November from their mid-year peak as improving supplies from the Middle East, narrower Russian discounts and elevated freight costs prompted refiners to diversify their purchases.

Russian crude imports fell to around 1.65 million barrels per day (mbd) in November from a peak of approximately 2.8 mbd in July, according to data from commodity market intelligence firm Kpler. Imports had declined to 1.87 mbd in September before recovering marginally to 2.05 mbd in October.

The decline has coincided with a sharp recovery in purchases from traditional Middle Eastern suppliers, particularly Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz gradually improve.

Combined imports from the two countries rose to around 1.61 mbd in November from about 1.03 mbd in October. Indian refiners have also increased purchases from Brazil and Venezuela, indicating a broader effort to diversify supplies across producing regions.

“Russia continues to be India’s largest individual crude supplier, but its dominance has been declining since the middle of the year,” said Sumit Ritolia, senior manager – modelling at Kpler. “At the same time, we are seeing a recovery in purchases from traditional Middle Eastern suppliers, particularly Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz gradually improve. This has allowed Indian refiners to increase their intake of Middle Eastern barrels,” he said.

India’s overall crude imports, however, have remained relatively strong, supported by high refinery utilisation, resilient domestic fuel demand and opportunities to export refined petroleum products. Higher freight rates and narrower discounts offered by Russian traders have reduced the economic advantage of buying Russian crude, while improving availability of Middle Eastern grades has given Indian refiners more alternatives.

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Geopolitical risks have also influenced procurement decisions. Repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and volatility around the Black Sea export region have raised concerns over the reliability of supplies and the movement of cargoes. “Russian crude has also become relatively less attractive for Indian refiners, as elevated freight rates and narrower discounts offered by Russian traders have reduced its cost advantage,” Ritolia said.

Improving availability from Iraq and Saudi Arabia has further strengthened refiners’ negotiating position, allowing them to balance Russian purchases with supplies from other regions.

However, Kpler does not expect India to move away from Russian oil altogether. Russian barrels remain an important source of diversification, particularly given continuing geopolitical risks in the Middle East and the possibility of renewed disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

“Overall, we do not see India moving away from Russian crude entirely. Refiners remain commercially driven, and Russian barrels could regain some market share if discounts widen sufficiently to offset higher freight costs,” Ritolia said.

India imports more than 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Russia emerged as India’s largest crude supplier after the European Union’s embargo on seaborne Russian oil and the G7 price-cap mechanism, introduced following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, redirected discounted Russian barrels towards Asian buyers.