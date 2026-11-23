While presenting the revised Budget for 2026-27, Keralam Chief Minister and Finance Minister VD Satheesan said the Planning Board would function as a bridge between civil society organisations and the government, monitoring priority projects and transforming ideas into practical initiatives. His vision is to turn the Board into a think tank for the State’s development.

The Board has now released an approach paper for the 15th Five Year Plan (2027-32). With centralised “planning” being like the dodo, the institution needs to reinvent itself to remain relevant. The document emphasises bottom-up ideation and envisages real growth of 7 per cent and nominal growth of around 11.5 per cent. This is ambitious as the State's average growth over the last decade has been only 5.15 per cent.

Source: Approach Paper: Fifteenth Five-Year Plan, Keralam

The paper proposes a shift from schemes to partnerships. It argues that the vision of Puthuyuga Keralam cannot be realised by the government or large corporations acting alone. Instead, a partnership economy involving government, local bodies, public enterprises, private businesses, cooperatives and social enterprises is envisaged. Importantly, the term 'private' encompasses the entire non-State economy.

The Planning Board's role will consequently expand to appraising projects, structuring finance, monitoring outcomes and commissioning evaluations. But where will the money come from?

Achieving 7 per cent annual real growth at an incremental capital-output ratio (ICOR) of around 4 would require investment of approximately ₹4.5 lakh crore annually. Against this, the State's budgeted capital expenditure for 2026-27 is just ₹22,566 crore. In other words, nearly 95 per cent of the investment required must come from outside the State budget as the Paper itself acknowledges.

The government's contribution of about 5 per cent will have to leverage annual investments of nearly ₹4.25 lakh crore from non-State actors. This is no easy task. Recognising this fundamental reality should make the government pragmatic in dealing with prospective investors. Keralam needs investors far more than they need Keralam. Neighbouring States are fierce competitors. Whether it is global capability centres, iPhone assembly lines or VinFast, investors prefer Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Planning Board therefore proposes the creative use of government-controlled land and other public resources to attract investment. It also hopes to leverage the goodwill and influence of Keralites living outside the State, both in India and abroad. However, a few institutional and practical issues need to be addressed before the partnership model can bring dividends.

Keralam needs investors far more than they need Keralam. Neighbouring States are fierce competitors. Whether it is global capability centres, iPhone assembly lines or VinFast, investors prefer Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

First, the cooperative sector is in disarray. There is no reliable estimate of bad loans in credit cooperatives, the capital needed to restore their lending capacity, or the money required to repay stranded depositors. The sector faces a serious credibility crisis. It cannot become a credible development partner without resolving these fundamental problems. And the Planning Board is uniquely positioned to make this inevitable intervention.

Second, Keralam has yet to undertake targeted “marketing” of the State as an investment destination, focusing on specific sectors and opportunities. An empowered group of six or seven secretaries from Industry, Finance, Revenue, and relevant line departments such as Tourism, Health, and Education should undertake focused visits to potential investors with concrete sectoral offers, locations, and timelines, and be ready to tweak them to fit investors’ choices. The Cabinet should guarantee reasonable tenure continuity for these officers. This time-bound, task-focused and target-driven exercise should be reviewed monthly by the CM. Investor meetings are passe and have only the utility of optics.

Third, the Planning Board needs to be up to date with data. The Union government's Economic Survey, released before the Budget, provides projections for the next financial year and updated estimates for the current year. Keralam's Economic Review, on the other hand, largely analyses figures relating to the previous financial year, with no estimates for the current year, not to speak of the next FY (budget period). Even Odisha, without a Planning Board structure, manages to publish reviews with current data. A think tank aspiring to guide development must first ensure that policymakers and citizens have access to timely information.

Fourth, political differences should not be allowed to derail major development initiatives. Even the Vizhinjam project has witnessed considerable political grandstanding. The controversy surrounding the MSC investment proposal is still fresh in public memory. A new design of a “State Development Council” under the Planning Board, with representation from all political parties, could help build consensus on major projects through quiet stakeholder consultations. Even the mention of small nuclear power projects has already raised hackles in the State.

Fifth, the infrastructure created over the last decade, including investments in hospitals, schools and roads, must be leveraged to attract complementary investments. The State should build on the capital expenditure already incurred by the previous government and institutions such as KIIFB. One hopes that the State does not dismiss everything associated with KIIFB merely because of a visceral dislike for the concept itself.

Finally, land is a valuable resource held by the State and its public sector enterprises. As the approach paper suggests, land parcels can be monetised through partnerships, including long-term leases, without necessarily alienating public ownership. These proposals need to move quickly from paper to implementation and transparency will ensure acceptance.

While Keralam's population density of around 940 persons per sq km may constrain large industrial projects, the State should aim to locate at least one major project, with an investment of ₹500-1,000 crore, in each district. Relatively larger projects only can be a magnet for ancillary sectors. Idukki and Wayanad, of course, require a different approach, being ecologically fragile.

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The Planning Board has outlined an interesting departure from conventional planning in its approach. The real test, however, will be its ability to translate this vision into investments, employment and measurable outcomes. The political leadership should demand results after giving the Board operational freedom to coordinate, catalyse, and champion.