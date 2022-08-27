Column | Consider Chancellor as a partner in education reform

When the Government of Kerala announced reforms in higher education recently, it appeared that the global trends for liberalisation of higher education had reached State’s shores. The very political party, which resorted to violence to block the far-reaching reforms of the Oommen Chandy Government, appeared to have had a change of heart.

Many proposals made by the Kerala State Higher Education Council of that era, such as permitting private universities, introducing assessment and accreditation at state level, strengthening research, increasing the number of autonomous colleges and others suddenly became part of the agenda.

There was a whiff of fresh air in higher education. It appeared as though the opposition to a knowledge economy propagated by the leftist intellectuals had withered away.

But now we know that the Government is not only bent upon delaying reforms but also negating the system of the Chancellor acting as a watchdog against deterioration of standards, corruption and nepotism.

VCs bogged down by routine tasks

The curse of the higher education system in Kerala was that the Vice Chancellors and others spent all their time on administrative matters, giving no attention to reform and innovation.

As the agency that pays the piper, the Government called the tune and the scarce resources were wasted on unproductive projects.

Even after the reforms were announced, the Government did not seem to have its heart in them. Consequently, the migration of students out of Kerala for higher education has increased and the academic and intellectual standards deteriorated.

The teachers spent more time on NAACS Accreditation and catering to various Commissions and Committees designed to make the system more subservient to the Government.

The most unfortunate development in the higher education system is the denigration of the role of the Chancellor, who was the final court of appeal and arbiter on quality, application of UGC norms, appointments and maintaining the integrity and dignity of the Universities.

As a result, appointees to high positions, selected on political grounds, are defying the authority of the Chancellor.

His decisions are challenged in courts and the Government is willing to change the law to protect them. Even the semblance of fairness in appointments has disappeared and nepotism is rampant.

Subversion of rules

In a democratic system, politicians tend to cross the lines of authority even in the Universities.

Ministers are known to have amended criteria for positions to suit the qualifications of their kinsmen and even the legal remedies are gradually disappearing.

The laws are being changed to cover up the mistakes and to legitimise them.

Why Governor doubles up as Chancellor

The designation of the Governor as Chancellor is based on the logic that they are usually educated and experienced citizens from different walks of life, whose wisdom and erudition are an asset to the state Government.

Much can be gained from his experience and wisdom.

Most Governors take no interest in University affairs, except in ceremonial matters, but when a Chancellor takes interest in the universities and makes suggestions for improvement, it should be welcomed.

Our universities have very many rules and regulations, which are often violated and the Chancellor receives complaints.

It is unconscionable for a Chancellor not to take action on these complaints. If the Government and the Chancellor work in unison, improvements can be brought about.

There have been several instances in history of successful solutions being found in consultation with the Chancellor.

How Governor Khan riled Kerala Government

Current Kerala Governor Shri Arif Mohammad Khan has a special interest in education and he has made several suggestions for improvement in education.

In many cases, he made compromises because he understood the compulsions of the Government as an elected body.

Even in the case of the present Vice Chancellor of Kannur, he had serious reservations about his reappointment, but he allowed himself to be persuaded to agree as a gesture of goodwill.

But the subsequent developments confirmed his suspicion that the VC was acting on the behest of the Government in violation of the rules and regulations.

It was found that a candidate favoured by the Government was appointed, denying the more suitable candidate a chance to be appointed. Instead of correcting the message, the Government struck back by seeking to clip the wings of the Chancellor.

The rot deepens

Politicisation of the universities and the practice of ruling party supporters being appointed without any due process to higher education bodies are not new.

When the Government changed, there were wholesale changes of staff and even expert groups were filled with party supporters.

No dissenting voice was tolerated. What is happening now is a multiplication of instances of this kind as the party in power is cadre based and is bent upon using Government posts to reward the party workers.

This practice must be ended rather than putting the blame on the Chancellor who is bewildered by the extent of the rot in the system.

The need of the hour

The state of the higher education sector is evident by the fact that all those who can afford it, go out of the state or the country.

The need of the hour is to modernise the education system through a process of consultation among all parties. Unless there is a consensus on issues like the purpose of higher education, the role of the private sector, autonomy, use of technology, medium of instruction and internationalisation.

The steps that the present Government initiated in some of these areas should be pursued instead of finding ways and means to evade the established rules and regulations by countering the steps taken by the Chancellor with good intentions.

The Chancellor should be treated as a partner in education reform rather than as a rival. The first step is to rectify the mistakes that he has pointed out and seek his advice to build an educational structure capable of meeting the needs of the state, taking into account the National Education Policy, 2000.

The powers of the Governor are at the heart of the federal structure of education in the country, and essential for its overall balance. The conflict bodes ill for a state that prides itself on its outstanding education and intellectual acumen.