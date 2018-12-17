Malayalam
Netizens aghast on seeing these Dhoni pics with wife

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2018 01:02 PM IST Updated: December 17, 2020 05:47 PM IST

“We are disappointed to find such photos of the man we respect so much in the world of cricket. We hope that you won’t make a man of his stature do such shameful things (sic),” read a particular tweet on Sunday evening.

For the uninitiated, the reason for such a comment was a post by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, wife of star cricketer MS Dhoni. On her Instagram page, she had posted a series of photos showing the former Indian skipper tying her shoes. On Monday morning she had also released another photo that shows her husband helping her tie her hand-band.

While some netizens gave a thumbs-up to Dhoni's gesture, some sneered at Sakshi for making her husband to stoop down for that task.

"You paid for the band so you screw it too #Round2," Sakshi wrote on Instagram.

Well, this is not the first time Dhoni was seen attending his wife in similar ways. Earlier, videos of him dancing and playing along with his daughter Ziva had gone viral.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Rawat tied the knot on July 4, 2010 at the Vishranti Resort in Dehradun. Ziva, who has reached millions of hearts until this date, was born in February 2015.

