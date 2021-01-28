Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate by Thursday midnight or else they would be removed, officials said.

The "verbal" communication comes after three farmers union withdrew their protest against the three central farm laws over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

"Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has communicated to the protestors camping at the UP Gate at Delhi border to vacate the spot by tonight or the administration will remove them," a district official told PTI.