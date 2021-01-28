Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
THU JAN 28, 2021 7:46 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

PTI01_26_2021_000463B
PTI
Published: January 28, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Topic | India

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate by Thursday midnight or else they would be removed, officials said.

The "verbal" communication comes after three farmers union withdrew their protest against the three central farm laws over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day.

"Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has communicated to the protestors camping at the UP Gate at Delhi border to vacate the spot by tonight or the administration will remove them," a district official told PTI.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.