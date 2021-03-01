New Delhi: Thodupuzha native Rosamma Anil had the opportunity of a lifetime as she became part of the team that administered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered the COVID vaccine by nurse P Niveda, a native of Puducherry, at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday morning. Nurse Rosamma can also be seen in the picture tweeted by the PM on his vaccination.

After the PM tweeted the event, Rosamma said that it was totally unexpected. She said it was very nice to meet the prime minister and added that he was "very comfortable".

The PM was administered the COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech on Monday. The Prime Minister will take the second dose of the vaccine after 28 days.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

Nurse Rosamma Anil is seen in the photo posted by PM Modi, Rosamma Anil (RIGHT)

"Did not even feel it," this is what PM Modi said after getting vaccinated, according to nurse Niveda.

Niveda, who has been working at the Delhi AIIMS for the past three years, said that she came to know of the PM arriving for the vaccination only on Monday morning.

"I was on duty at the vaccine centre. Was called in the morning. That is when I got the information on the PM's arrival. It was great that I could see him," Niveda said.

Niveda said that the PM asked them which states they were from.