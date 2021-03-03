Expelled AIADML leader VK Sasikala to 'stay away' from Tamil Nadu politics

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has decided to stay away from politics ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

"I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma," she said in a statement.

In AIADMK and political circles, the term Amma denotes Jayalalithaa.

She appealed to Jayalalithaa's "true supporters" to work unitedly in the April 6 elections and prevent "common enemy", DMK, identified as "evil force" by the late chief minister, from coming to power.

Sasikala also urged Jayalalithaa's followers to work hard to establish the Amma government in the state.

Sasikala who was jailed in a corruption case for four years in Bengaluru, came out recently and has been claiming to be the General Secreary of the ruling AIADMK.

She had the AIADMK party flag on the car in which she had travelled from Bengaluru to here.

Soon after her release from jail, Sasikala had said that she would get into politics.

The BJP had tried to bring her into AIADMK or the AMMK party floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran into the AIADMK led coalition.

However, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and others had opposed her re-entry into the party.

Soon after Jayalalithaa's death, all the AIADMK party leaders had requested to become the party's General Secretary and later she was elected for the post.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court upheld the trial court's decision of pronouncing her guilty in the corruption case and sentencing her to a four-year jail term.