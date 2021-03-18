ED seizes Rs 8 crore from residence of Kamal Haasan's close aide

Chennai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids at the residences and offices of several opposition leaders in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, including of the Treasurer of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

In raids conducted at the residences of MNM Treasurer A Chandrashekhar, a close associate of Kamal Haasan, an amount of Rs 8 crore was seized. Raids were also conducted on the offices of Chandrashekhar at Madurai and Tiruppur.

The raids are continuing at the residences of various opposition leaders as of 9.30 pm.

In raids conducted by the Income Tax department since the past one week, around Rs 400 crore were seized in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the IT Department told IANS that the raids were conducted in the premises of several individuals and organisations which are involved in huge monetary transactions.

Raids were also conducted at the office premises of a noted jeweller of Tamil Nadu as well as a bullion trader.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan said that the raids on the premises of the party functionary in Tirupur could be politically motivated.

The actor-politician said he will respond after receiving the details from the department.

"May be. Let them give the details, then we will respond," Haasan told reporters when asked if the raids on Wednesday were politically motivated or for exerting pressure.

The party manifesto will be released very soon, he added.

Kamal Haasan is contesting from Coimbatore South in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Kamal will take on BJP leader, Vanathi Srinivasan, who is the National president of the party's woman's wing, the Mahila Morcha, who is contesting as the AIADMK-BJP alliance candidate. Congress leader Mayura Jayakumar will be fighting the elections as the DMK-Congress combine candidate, while the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has fielded former AIADMK leader, Challenger R. Doraisamy who is an industrialist.