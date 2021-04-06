Malayalam
Assembly Elections 2021: Brisk polling in Tamil Nadu; leaders, actors among early voters

Chennai: A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote for the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai on April 18, 2019. (Photo: IANS)
IANS
Published: April 06, 2021 10:37 AM IST Updated: April 06, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Topic | India

Chennai: Leaders of various political parties, several movie actors and the general public voted early on Wednesday after the voting started at 7 am in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, PMK Founder S Ramadoss, Congress leader P Chidambaram, DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, NTK leader Seeman, MNM leader Kamal Haasan and others cast their votes.

Similarly, the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, who is managing the poll show in the state, too cast his vote.

From the movie field Rajinikanth, star couple Ajit Kumar and Shalini, Surya, Karthi, Vijay, Sivakumar too have cast their votes.

suriya-karthi
Suriya along with his brother Karthi

Ajit Kumar and Shalini had reached their polling booth about 20 minutes before the start of polling to vote early to avoid the fan crowd.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Stalin said 'people were casting their votes enthusiastically and the May 2 result will be great'.

Brisk polling was witnessed in the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 88,937 polling booths are there in the state and over 1,59,165 electronic voting machines have been deployed.

Similarly, voting began for the lone Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat where bypoll is being held simultaneously.

A total of 3,998 candidates are in the fray seeking the 6.28 crore voters' favour to enter the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

With 77 contestants, the Karur Assembly seat sees the highest number of Assembly aspirants.

kamal
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan along with his daughters.

As many as 4,17,521 polling personnel are on duty and over 1.50 lakh security personnel including those from state police, Central Armed Police Force, and home guards have been deployed.

There are 10,813 vulnerable polling stations and 537 critical and webcasting is being done from '50 per cent' of the polling stations.

 

 

