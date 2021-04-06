Justice NV Ramana appointed as the next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana has been appointed on Tuesday as the next chief justice of India.

According to a notification issued by the government, Justice Ramana would take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 after incumbent S A Bobde demits office a day before.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

Justice Ramana will have a tenure as CJI with over 16 months at the helm before he retires on August 26, 2022.

Justice Ramana enrolled as an Advocate on February 10, 1983. Besides serving on the panel of counsel for various Government bodies, he also put in time as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government, Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad, and as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had made serious allegations against Justice Ramana.

Chief Minister Jagan had alleged that Justice Ramana has been 'influencing' the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, to act in favour of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Supreme Court then issued a statement on March 24, the same day CJI Bobde recommended Justice Ramana as his successor, which said that Jagan’s charges against Justice Ramana have been dismissed.