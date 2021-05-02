Humbly accept people's mandate: Rahul Gandhi after assembly poll results

New Delhi: After the party's poor performance in assembly elections in five states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it humbly accepts the people's mandate and it will continue to fight for its values and ideals.

"We humbly accept the people's mandate. Sincere gratitude to our workers and the millions of people who supported us on the ground. We will continue to fight for our values and ideals. Jai Hind," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that “while it has lost elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal, it has certainly not lost its morale or resolve to continue to be people's voice in these tough times.”

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party would deliberate on its failures and do course correction after internal deliberations.

"The Congress Party will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently and we are committed to correct our mistakes and do appropriate course correction," he told reporters at a virtual press conference.

Their remarks came soon after the Congress failed to win back states of Kerala, Assam and Puducherry and fared poorly in West Bengal, while only romping to power with the help of its ally DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Surjewala said the party has accepted the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility.

"People's mandate is the final word in democracy. People of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have given their democratic mandate for the next five years. We accept the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility. We recognise that the election results are not as per our expectations, particularly those of Assam and Kerala," he said.

The Congress leader also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “rise above the partisan political campaign and concentrate upon tackling COVID, providing life-saving medicines and oxygen, ramping up hospital infrastructure and ensure universal vaccination for all.”

(With inputs from PTI)