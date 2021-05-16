CP Krishnan Nair's wife Leela Krishnan Nair passes away

Mumbai: Leela Krishnan Nair, wife of former Leela group Chairman Captain CP Krishna Nair, passed away on Sunday. She was 90 years old.



She passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was the daughter of former NMCC President AK Nair.

Her funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon.

The group Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is named after her. Captain CP Krishna Nair passed away in 2017 at the age of 92.

Leela is survived by two sons Vivek Nair and Dinesh Nair. The former is the chairman and mangaing director of the group and the latter is the co-chairman.