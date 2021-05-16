Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CP Krishnan Nair's wife Leela Krishnan Nair passes away

Leela Krishnan Nair
Leela Krishnan Nair
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 16, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Topic | India

Mumbai: Leela Krishnan Nair, wife of former Leela group Chairman Captain CP Krishna Nair, passed away on Sunday. She was 90 years old.

She passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was the daughter of former NMCC President AK Nair.

Her funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon.

RELATED ARTICLES

The group Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is named after her. Captain CP Krishna Nair passed away in 2017 at the age of 92.

Leela is survived by two sons Vivek Nair and Dinesh Nair. The former is the chairman and mangaing director of the group and the latter is the co-chairman.

Tags:
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.