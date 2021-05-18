Delhi Police announce Rs 1 lakh cash reward for info on Sushil Kumar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who provides information on double Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar who has been on the run since May 4 after his name was linked to the murder of a former wrestler.



The police have also announced a cash award of Rs 50,000 for anyone who provides information on Sushil's associate Ajay Kumar, who is a co-accused in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a former international wrestler.



On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed at Chattarsal Stadium, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Dhankar.



Sushil, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place.



Last week, Delhi court issued a non bailable warrant against Sushil, besides issuing a lookout notice against Sushil. "A lookout notice has been issued for Kumar," Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West Delhi) had said.



"The Delhi police has recorded the statements of the victims recovering in a local hospital, and they have made allegations against Kumar. We sent out team to his house but he was not found," Sidhu had said.