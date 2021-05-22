Veteran cinematographer V Jayaram dies of Covid-19 complications

Popular cinematographer V Jayaram died on Thursday, May 20. He was 70.

He was suffering from Covid-19 for the past few days and succumbed to the disease on Thursday evening.

Jayram had worked as a lensman in many popular Malayalam films.

Jayaram started off his film career with the 1985 film Chiranjeevi starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijayashanti and Bhanupriya.

Jayaram made his Malayalam debut with 1986 IV Sasi movie Avanazhi and since then he had been the favourite of the filmmaker helming films including Adimakal Udamakal, Vrutham, Abkari and 1921.

He also won awards for Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahathyam and Mammootty’s 1921.

The cinematography for the 1989 film Mrugaya which won Kerala State Film Award for best director and best actor was also helmed by Jayaram.

Jayaram's last Malayalam film was Mohanlal's iconic film Devasuram in 1993.

The renowned lensman had cranked camera for films featuring Tollywood actors including Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna Ghattamaneni, Mohan Babu and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The cinematographer closely worked with director K Raghavendra Rao. Some of their films included Pelli Sandadi, Paradesi, Pandurangadu and Iddaru Mithrulu.

Jayaram is survived by his wife, son and daughter.