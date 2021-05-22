Mumbai: Music composer Laxman of the Raam-Laxman duo passed away in Nagpur following a heart attack early Saturday. He was 79. His real name was Vijay Patil.

Laxman suffered a heart attack, his son Amar informed, adding that his father had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine recently.

In 1976, Raam (Laxman's his partner Surendra) died immediately after signing the film Agent Vinod. Laxman continued to retain Raam's name in Marathi as well as Hindi films.

Raam Laxman duo had composed music for many top notch Hindi and Marathi films in the past over four decades.

They include blockbuster music for films like "Maine Pyar Kiya," "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Hum Saath Saath Hain", "Agent Vinod", "Taraana", "100 Days", "Hum Se Badhkar Kaun", among others.

Top Bollywood personalities, including Lata Mangeshkar have condoled the demise of Patil -- the 'Laxman' of the successful team of which 'Raam' (Surendra) passed away 45 years ago.