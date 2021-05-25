Lakshadweep protests: Mass resignations from BJP over Administrator's anti-people measures

In protest against a slew of measures employed by the Lakshadweep Administrator deemed “unilateral and anti-people”, several members including Yuva Morcha general secretary PP Mohammed Shaji has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The resignation letters were handed to BJP national vice president AP Abdullakutty, who is also in charge of the Union Territory.

Eight members have resigned from the party. They include former state vice president MC Muthukoya, former treasurer B Shukur, former unit president MI Mohammed, PP Jamhar, Anwar Hussain, N Afsal and N Ramees.

Earlier, Lakshadweep BJP general secretary H K Mohammed Kasim had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an explanation for Administrator Praful Khoda Patel's actions.

Leaders from across political lines and residents have been protesting against Patel's measures which included a proposed cow slaughter ban, a preventive detention law and a draft law proposing sweeping changes in land development regulations.

The Congress on Tuesday demanded the immediate removal of Patel from the Administrator post alleging that he is not only destroying the peace and culture of the islands, but also "harassing" the people by imposing arbitrary restrictions.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her support to the people of Lakshadweep.

"I extend my full support to the people of Lakshadweep. I will always stand by you and fight for your right to protect your heritage. It is a national treasure that we all cherish," she tweeted.

CPM veteran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described reports from Lakshadweep as quite serious.

In a tweet, he said Kerala has a strong relationship with the islands and condemned "devious efforts" to thwart it.

Earlier, BJP's Kerala state president K Surendran accused the Congress, CPM and the Muslim League of carrying out "toolkit" propaganda on the Lakshadweep issue.

Although the BJP local unit stood firmly behind the administrator, some fissures surfaced with a senior BJP functionary in Lakshadweep urging the Centre to review the reforms being introduced in the islands by Patel.

BJP Lakshadweep spokesman Siraj Koya, however, said the party was solidly behind the administrator who has initiated various reforms to improve the lives of people on the islands.

Patel, who is the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was given charge of Lakshadweep following the demise of Dineshwar Sharma in December last year.