Actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised amid episodes of breathlessness

PTI
Published: June 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar. Photo courtesy: Twitter/Dilip Kumar
Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday morning after experiencing "episodes of breathlessness".

Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, around 8.30 AM, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.

"He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI.

According to an update posted on Kumar's official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine tests and investigations.

"Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

The screen icon was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made acting debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.

