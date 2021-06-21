Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

LeT's Mudasir Pandit among three terrorists killed in J&K's Sopore

IANS
Published: June 21, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Kashmir encounter
An army personnel takes position during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Aug 22, 2020. Photo: IANS
Topic | India

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that started on Saturday night between terrorists and security forces at Gund Brath area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

Among those killed included Mudasir Pandit of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT who was involved in civilian killings and attacks on security forces.

 

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and other several terror crimes got killed in Sopore encounter," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

 

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

 

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.