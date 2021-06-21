LeT's Mudasir Pandit among three terrorists killed in J&K's Sopore

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that started on Saturday night between terrorists and security forces at Gund Brath area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Among those killed included Mudasir Pandit of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT who was involved in civilian killings and attacks on security forces.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and other several terror crimes got killed in Sopore encounter," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.