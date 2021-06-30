Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand, will hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India from July 1 due to an increase in input costs.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a four per cent hike in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) which is much lower than average food inflation, GCMMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have increased Amul milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all markets. Our milk procurement cost has gone up," GCMMF MD R S Sodhi told PTI.

GCMMF sells 150 lakh litres of milk per day, of which Gujarat contributes around 60 lakh litres, Delhi-NCR 35 lakh litres and Maharashtra 20 lakh litres, he added.

Sodhi said the co-operative also sells milk in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata.

"In the last 1.5 years, Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category. Since then, due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, overall cost of operation has increased.

"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat which is more than 6 per cent over previous year," GCMMF said.

Noting that the cooperative as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers, GCMMF said the price revision would help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to its milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production.

As per the revised rates, Amul Gold will be sold in Delhi-NCR at Rs 57 per litre from July 1 as against the current price of Rs 55 per litre.

The rate of Amul Taaza has been revised to Rs 47 from Rs 45 per litre while Amul Diamond will cost Rs 61 as against Rs 59 per litre on June 30th.

GCMMF has increased the price of Amul buffalo milk to Rs 59 from Rs 57 per litre while rate of Amul cow milk has been revised to Rs 49 from Rs 47 per litre.

The cooperative has hiked the price of Amul Slim 'n' Trim to Rs 41 per litre from Rs 39 per litre.

The price of 500 ml poly pack has been raised by Rs 1 and the rate of two-litre pouch by Rs 4.

GCMMF posted a turnover of Rs 38,550 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

Apart from fresh milk, GCMMF sells ice-cream, paneer, cheese, skimmed milk powder and other dairy products under the Amul brand.