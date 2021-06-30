Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies

Mumbai: Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away here on Wednesday morning after a massive heart attack.

According to reports, Raj Kaushal suffered a heart-attack around 4:30 am in the morning and before his family could take him to the hospital he passed away.

The couple's friend shared the terrible news of Raj Kaushal's passing away on his social media page.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

After starting his career as a copywriter, he ventured into film by assisting Mukul Anand, including Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti.

The writer-director-producer helmed three films in his career – Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

He is survived by wife Mandira and son Veer and daughter Tara.