Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

PTI
Published: June 30, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Security personnel
Security personnel keep vigil during a high alert after two drones were noticed hovering over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station area on Sunday night, in Jammu, Monday, June 28, 2021. PTI
Topic | India

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The gunbattle between the militants and security forces started in Chimmer village during a cordon and search operation launched by the law enforcement agencies in the area, the police said.

Two militants were killed in the early exchange of firing while the third ultra engaged the security forces for several hours before being neutralized, they said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.