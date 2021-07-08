Malayalam
Four militants killed in two encounters in Kashmir

PTI
Published: July 08, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Security forces arrest top LeT commander from Kashmir
Representational image: IANS
Topic | India

Srinagar: Four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in.

In another operation at Puchal in Pulwama district, two militants have been killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

