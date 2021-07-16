Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away on Friday. She was 75. The actress passed away due to a cardiac arrest, her manager informed.

Surekha had been unwell for a while and suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

Surekha's manager told Indian Express, "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

Surekha was a veteran of Hindi theatre and made her film debut in 1978 with Kissa Kursi Ka, a political drama.

She has won three National awards for 'Best Supporting Actress' for Tamas (1998), Mammo (1995), and Badhaai Ho (2018).

She was part of Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho and she got wide applauds for her role in the film which was seen as somewhat of a career comeback.

She was last seen in director Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories.