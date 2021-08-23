'Kanchana 3' actress Alexandra Djavi found dead in Goa home

Panaji: India-based Russian model Alexandra Djavi who acted in the Tamil film Kanchana 3 was found hanging at her rented flat in Siolim village of North Goa on Friday. Police suspect suicide after preliminary inquiry.

Djavi body was found at her house in a North Goa village on Friday, August 19. The room was locked from inside. The 24-year-old had been based in Goa for the last few years.

A senior police official said the body was kept in a mortuary while they were waiting for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Russian Consulate to conduct the autopsy.



The police have already started an investigation into the case and recorded the statement of her boyfriend, he said. The woman's boyfriend, who was living with her in the same apartment, had gone out when she died.

The legal counsel for the Russian Consulate in Goa, Vikrant Verma, on Saturday stated he suspected foul play behind Djavi's death.

The advocate urged the police to conduct a probe into the "possible role" of a Chennai-based photographer into the woman's death.

In 2019 Djavi had filed a sexual harassment case against the photographer. He was later arrested. The photographer too could be questioned as part of the police probe. She charged him for seeking sexual favours to click her photographs.

"I was informed that the woman had been hounded and blackmailed by a person in Chennai. After a preliminary inquiry, the Chennai police had found enough evidence to register an FIR and subsequently arrest him," he said.

Varma said the case (of the woman's death) "may have other facets which are not clearly visible at this stage".

The Russian Consulate was monitoring the case and would provide all required information and assistance to the Goa police, he added.

Famed choreographer Raghava Lawrence was the director of the 2019 horror comedy Kanchana 3. Djavi played the character of Rosy who later turns into a ghost to take revenge.

Incidentally, another Russian woman, Ekaterina Titova (34) was also found dead a day later at her residence in the same village, Siolim.

"They were staying at different places in Siolim village. No injury marks were found on their bodies, but we are investigating both the cases from all the angles," a PTI report cited a police officer.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the two deceased women were not linked to each other, the officer added.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)