Anticipated Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, says India's Chief of Defence Staff

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday asserted that any possible terrorist activity flowing out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan into India will be firmly dealt with and suggested that the Quad nations should boost cooperation in the global war on terrorism.

He said India was anticipating a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan but the timelines of the latest developments have surprised it, noting that the militant group has not changed over the past 20 years.

He along with Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino was speaking at an interactive session organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

In his remarks, Admiral Aquilino said there has been close cooperation between India and the US Central command in evacuating people from Afghanistan, adding the US is committed to ensuring the safe evacuation of all its citizens as well as those from its partner countries.

The commander also referred to challenges that India has been facing, specifically with regard to "sovereignty on the Line of Actual Control" as well as the "foundational security concerns" in the South China Sea region, in a clear reference to China's aggressive behaviour.

Asked about possible security implications of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan, the Chief of Defence Staff said India is committed to ensuring a terrorist-free environment in the region.