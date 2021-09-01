Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Former Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam's wife passes away

PTI/IANS
Published: September 01, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Former Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam's wife passes away
Topic | India

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi died here on Wednesday at a hospital following illness.

She was 66 and died of heart attack at a private hospital, where she was admitted for treatment days ago, party sources said.

Vijayalakshmi had an attack when she was set to be discharged on Wednesday as she recovered following 10 days of treatment, according to a statement by the hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chief Minister M K Stalin, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami visited the hospital and extended their condolences and sympathies to Panneerselvam and his son O P Raveendranath, who is also the AIADMK Lok Sabha MP from Theni.

Vijayalakshmi's body has been taken to Panneerselvam's native Periyakulam in Theni District and the funeral would be held there following public homage, sources added.

State Secretaries of CPI and CPI(M), R Mutharasan, and K Balakrishnan respectively, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, BJP MLAs Vanathi Srinivasan, M R Gandhi, Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani visited the hospital and met Panneerselvam to condole his spouse's death. Former Ministers including S P Velumani and C Vijayabaskar, AIADMK leaders including K P Munusamy were also in the hospital.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.