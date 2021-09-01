Former Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam's wife passes away

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi died here on Wednesday at a hospital following illness.

She was 66 and died of heart attack at a private hospital, where she was admitted for treatment days ago, party sources said.

Vijayalakshmi had an attack when she was set to be discharged on Wednesday as she recovered following 10 days of treatment, according to a statement by the hospital.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami visited the hospital and extended their condolences and sympathies to Panneerselvam and his son O P Raveendranath, who is also the AIADMK Lok Sabha MP from Theni.

Vijayalakshmi's body has been taken to Panneerselvam's native Periyakulam in Theni District and the funeral would be held there following public homage, sources added.

State Secretaries of CPI and CPI(M), R Mutharasan, and K Balakrishnan respectively, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, BJP MLAs Vanathi Srinivasan, M R Gandhi, Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani visited the hospital and met Panneerselvam to condole his spouse's death. Former Ministers including S P Velumani and C Vijayabaskar, AIADMK leaders including K P Munusamy were also in the hospital.